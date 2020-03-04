Perspective

Super Tuesday: What next for Bernie Sanders?

When you're dealing with the climate emergency and the social crisis in the US where people can't make ends meet, there is no middle ground. So says Clément Pairot, author of the first book in French on Bernie Sanders, entitled "Démocrazies". He says that although Sanders will be disappointed by the Super Tuesday results, it's not over yet; that Joe Biden has no real proposals; and that only Sanders can really improve the country. He also explains the quirks of the US electoral system to us.