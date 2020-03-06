Inside the Americas

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders go head-to-head for Democratic nomination

By: Delano D'SOUZA | Camille FEVRIER | Stéphane BERNSTEIN

The race for the US Democratic nomination is heating up after Joe Biden won nine states on Super Tuesday. The former vice president claims he's started a movement. But his rival Bernie Sanders, who took home the biggest prize of California, says you can't defeat Donald Trump by offering more of the same. We take a closer look and find out more with our guest, historian and professor Paul Schor.