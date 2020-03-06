Inside the Americas

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders go head-to-head for Democratic nomination
Issued on: Modified:
The race for the US Democratic nomination is heating up after Joe Biden won nine states on Super Tuesday. The former vice president claims he's started a movement. But his rival Bernie Sanders, who took home the biggest prize of California, says you can't defeat Donald Trump by offering more of the same. We take a closer look and find out more with our guest, historian and professor Paul Schor.
We also head to Guyana, which held elections on Monday. The crucial vote will determine which party oversees an oil boom in the third-poorest country in South America. Meanwhile, racial tensions play a factor as voters cast their ballots. Our regional correspondent Fanny Lothaire reports from the capital Georgetown.
Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe