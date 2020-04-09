The Debate

Coronavirus: How's New York managing?

By: François PICARD | Alessandro XENOS

It was Tuesday when New York City recorded a grim milestone - the death toll from Covid-19 surpassing that of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center. With a new study showing that travellers from Europe brought coronavirus to the Big Apple much earlier than first recorded, the largest US city is struggling to keep pace with the rising casualty toll and looking for the light at the end of the tunnel. François Picard’s panel describe the situation on the frontline and discuss what this crisis will change in the US.