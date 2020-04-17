'We're starving to death': City of Maracaibo symbolises Venezuela's collapse

REPORTERS © FRANCE 24

By: Romeo LANGLOIS | Jorge BENEZRA

The western city of Maracaibo used to be Venezuela's affluent oil capital. But today, it's a place of hardship and hunger. Facing hyperinflation, corruption, penniless public services, crime and chronic shortages, the city has become a symbol of the country's wider economic collapse. Eating has become a luxury. Due to a lack of medical care, the lives of children, the elderly and those with chronic diseases are slowly slipping away. In this 26-minute documentary, our reporter Roméo Langlois bring us a heart-wrenching account of the depths of human suffering.