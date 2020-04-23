The Interview

Former top White House official on Trump's Covid-19 response: 'Time was lost'

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Beth Cameron, a former top White House official for pandemics, discussed the Trump administration’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak. Cameron headed a directorate on pandemics, created under Barack Obama, that was later disbanded by the Trump administration. She told FRANCE 24 that "time was lost" due to that decision. Cameron also reacted to reports that a top US vaccine expert has been fired for disagreeing with Donald Trump. Finally, she strongly criticised the US president's decision to suspend funding to the World Health Organization.