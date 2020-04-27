The Interview

In an interview with FRANCE 24, Dr Julien Cavanagh, a neurologist at the State University of New York, discussed the daily challenge of treating patients with Covid-19 at his Brooklyn hospital. Dr Cavanagh explained why African Americans and Latinos are disproportionately affected by the virus. He also expressed his disapproval of protesters who are demanding an end to lockdown measures. Finally, he condemned the US federal government's response to the public health crisis.

"The idea of a pandemic is nothing new," Dr. Julien Cavanagh, a neurologist in Brooklyn, New York, told FRANCE 24.

"What we did not expect is the federal government ignoring the signals. What we did not expect is the White House being in denial. What we did not expect is the failure of testing. What we did not expect was the collapse of the supply chain. And what we did not expect is all this chaos," he continued.

"And in that respect, the White House made itself guilty of public health malpractice. History will most likely remember that this cost many American lives," he concluded.

