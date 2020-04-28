The Debate

Skip to main content
Out of control? Covid-19 in Bolsonaro's Brazil

As Brazil's coronavirus death toll tops that of China, the pandemic could get much worse as the South American giant enters winter. Yet the country's president is still resisting social distancing while his supporters clamour for a reopening of businesses in states where governors have issued lockdown orders. François Picard's panel discusses how it's turned into a culture war that mirrors scenes witnessed in Donald Trump's United States and how in the midst of the crisis, there's talk of impeachment - amid accusations Jair Bolsonaro is trying to obstruct justice to protect his sons.

>> Brazil court OKs probe into accusations Bolsonaro tried to interfere with police

