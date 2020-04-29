We bring you a special edition of Inside the Americas from Brazil, which on April 28 crossed the symbolic and tragic threshold of 5,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic. There, lockdown has become highly political and has angered supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. Latin America as a whole is severely affected by Covid-19 and the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is warning that the pandemic may lead to increased hunger and poverty.

Advertising

Our reports:

Searching for a test affordable to all. The Brazilian health ministry has promised to distribute more than 46 million coronavirus tests, but so far only two and a half million have been delivered. Laura Damase, Fanny Lothaire and Louise Raulais report.

We also meet epidemiologist Gulnar Azevedo, who tells us about the consequences of the pandemic for the most vulnerable, especially those living in favelas.

>> Out of control? Covid-19 in Bolsonaro's Brazil

Guayaquil, Ecuador's worst-affected city. Although Brazil has the highest number of cases in Latin America, Ecuador holds the sad record for the highest number of deaths per inhabitant. We report on the situation in Guayaquil, the economic capital of Ecuador, where the desperate situation exposes the failings in the government's handling of the health crisis.

>> Port city in Ecuador struggles to cope with coronavirus toll

Mexico's indigenous people shut themselves off from the world. In Mexico, as a protective measure, some villages have decided to shut themselves off from the world, indigenous communities being particularly vulnerable to imported viruses like Covid-19. Our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report.

>> Mexico declares health emergency as confirmed coronavirus cases top 1,000

Daily news briefReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe