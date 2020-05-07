Skip to main content
Survival of the richest? In US, being confined is a 'white-collar privilege'

FOCUS
FOCUS © FRANCE 24
By: Pierrick LEURENT | Valérie DEFERT | Terry FITZPATRICK

In the United States, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted glaring social inequality. Many workers cannot afford to be confined to their homes because they are not eligible for unemployment benefit and have not been able to put money aside. Those who have to go to work must find their own face masks. A Covid-19 test costs $150, while being hospitalised with the disease costs $70,000 on average. For the millions of Americans without health insurance, these amounts are beyond their means. Our correspondents report from California.

