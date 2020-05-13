Skip to main content
Covid-19: Donald Trump keeps putting the US economy first

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24
By: Simon HARDING | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Rebecca MARTIN | Sonia BARITELLO

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the face mask has become commonplace in many countries across the World. Yet in the United States, it continues to divide. President Donald Trump is a prime example. Despite over 80,000 deaths in his country, the president continues to refuse to wear a mask, just like other senior members of his administration. We take a look at whether or not this will change after two White House staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertising

Also on the show: Rio de Janeiro plunges into a health crisis. The Brazilian city known for its vibrant lifestyle is now one of the epicentres of the coronavirus pandemic in South America. Our correspondent Fanny Lothaire reports.

And face masks reflecting culture, colours and art: we discover Latin America's twist on wearing a mask in a part of the world that has rarely seen the equipment outside of hospitals.

