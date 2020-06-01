Boiling point in America? Rage over racism, police brutality

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

As the United States faces its biggest protests since the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., François Picard's panel puts local police departments over what demonstrators denounce as unaccountable brute force and outsized powers with minorities unfairly targeted. Black Lives Matter has now spawned a new hashtag, #DefundThe Police. Why has so little changed since the riots of 2014 in Ferguson, Missouri? Can communities come together to reform the way the US practices law and order?