Send in the army? Trump's answer to protests

THE DEBATE © FRANCE 24

By: François PICARD Follow | Alessandro XENOS

One week after the Minneapolis killing of yet another unarmed black man at the hands of police sparked nationwide protests, the US president is doubling down with the threat to send in the army and the singling out of radical left antifa activists. When is political violence legitimate? Would a long, hot summer reminiscent of the 1968 race riots in America offer Donald Trump a ticket to re-election?