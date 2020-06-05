Covid-19 in Canada: Quebec's immigrant 'guardian angels' hope for formal status

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Laura McQUILLAN

In Canada's Quebec region, many people answered the provincial government's call to work in the understaffed health sector during the Covid-19 crisis. But these "guardian angels", who make regular visits to retirement homes or isolated elderly people, are often female asylum seekers or refugees. Exposed to the virus, they risk their own health and due to a lack of working papers, they don't have health insurance cards. NGOs are now demanding that Canada recognise their sacrifice and regularise their status. Our Montréal correspondents report.