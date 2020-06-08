The Debate

Filtered or unfiltered? Trump, social media & US elections

Outrage against the system got Donald Trump elected. Now will outrage against the system get him voted out in 2020? The sharing over social media of one video, that of a 46-year-old African American’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, has sparked worldwide uproar over racism and police brutality. But it's Twitter's decision to filter Trump's reaction that led to the US president's decision to sign a decree to rein in social media.

From George Floyd to the 2020 race to the White House, François Picard's panel ponders whether we're witnessing a turning point for public discourse in the digital age and whether Europe should regulate Silicon Valley giants that play by US rules.