This week, Inside the Americas focuses on the conversation George Floyd's death while in police custody has ignited in the United States. The 46-year-old unarmed African American was killed after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. Footage of Floyd's death sparked protests around the world calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

First, we take a look back at the history of racial violence in the United States. The abolition of slavery brought about a fundamental shift in the country, but it failed to leave everyone on an equal footing.

George Floyd's death has sparked protests across the US, with a tragic incident once again shining a spotlight on the criminal justice system and systemic racism inside law enforcement. Activists out on the street, meanwhile, are hoping for reforms and budget cuts to police. Our correspondents Terry Fitzpatrick and Pierrick Leurent report from Los Angeles on the reality of policing there.

And to talk more about the conversation taking place in the US, we speak to Reed Kennedy, Chair of the Paris chapter of Democrats Abroad France.

