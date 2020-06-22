Covid-19: 'Bolsonaro is disrespecting the victims,' Brazil's ex-health minister says

THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24

By: Fanny LOTHAIRE

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a doctor by training, was President Jair Bolsonaro's health minister at the start of the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil. Amid a dispute with the president over social distancing measures, he was fired in April. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Dr Mandetta strongly criticised the Brazilian leader: "His management of the situation... has shocked people. The underplaying of the crisis from the beginning has shocked the world, because other countries put the crisis ahead of the economic consequences. He's out on a limb saying that he does not want to stop the economy."