Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#France
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
The Interview

Covid-19: 'Bolsonaro is disrespecting the victims,' Brazil's ex-health minister says

Issued on: Modified:

THE INTERVIEW
THE INTERVIEW © FRANCE 24
By: Fanny LOTHAIRE

Luiz Henrique Mandetta, a doctor by training, was President Jair Bolsonaro's health minister at the start of the Covid-19 crisis in Brazil. Amid a dispute with the president over social distancing measures, he was fired in April. In an interview with FRANCE 24, Dr Mandetta strongly criticised the Brazilian leader: "His management of the situation... has shocked people. The underplaying of the crisis from the beginning has shocked the world, because other countries put the crisis ahead of the economic consequences. He's out on a limb saying that he does not want to stop the economy."

Advertising

>> Watch our Reporters show: Populism and the pandemic, the great divide in Brazil

Produced by Laura Damase and Augusta Lunardi

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.