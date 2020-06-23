The Debate

Skip to main content
More fire and fury? Bolton, Trump & US foreign policy

Is it just another kiss-and-tell book about a chaotic White House or the bellwether of a United States bitterly divided over its role in the world? At first glance, the vitriol surrounding the release of John Bolton's book makes it sound like little more than the sequel to "Fire and Fury", the 2018 chronicle of Donald Trump's election and first months in office. But this time, it's a veteran foreign policy hawk turning his guns on his isolationist former boss. And it's no longer 2018, but an election year with a US president who's flagging in the polls.

François Picard's panel captures the mood on the release date of "The Room Where It Happened".

>> Trump administration faces fresh scrutiny with release of Bolton’s tell-all book

 

