Covid-19 in Latin America: From health to hunger crisis?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Aline BOTTIN

As Covid-19 continues to batter the world, we examine how Latin America is now facing not just a record human death toll but also devastating economic damage. Policymakers say the pandemic could wipe out two decades of social progress and push tens of millions of people back into poverty. We take a look at the regions that have been particularly hard hit. We also head to Colombia, where many Venezuelan migrants have lost everything and are now living on the street. Finally, we see how one Guatemalan restaurant has transformed itself into a soup kitchen to help the country's needy.