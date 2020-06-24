Skip to main content
Live
#CORONAVIRUS
#Donald Trump
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Inside the Americas

Covid-19 in Latin America: From health to hunger crisis?

Issued on: Modified:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24
By: Genie GODULA Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Aline BOTTIN

As Covid-19 continues to batter the world, we examine how Latin America is now facing not just a record human death toll but also devastating economic damage. Policymakers say the pandemic could wipe out two decades of social progress and push tens of millions of people back into poverty. We take a look at the regions that have been particularly hard hit. We also head to Colombia, where many Venezuelan migrants have lost everything and are now living on the street. Finally, we see how one Guatemalan restaurant has transformed itself into a soup kitchen to help the country's needy.

Advertising

>> Watch our special programme: The Covid-19 challenge in Latin America

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.