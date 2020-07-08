As Covid-19 cases surge in the United States, with an 85 percent increase in just two weeks, Inside the Americas brings you a special programme focused on the country's handling of the coronavirus crisis. The US has already recorded more than 130,000 deaths, the highest toll of any country on the planet.

Almost three million Americans have been infected with Covid-19 so far, the most of any country in the world. We take a look at just how the coronavirus has spread in the US since it was first flagged six months ago.

Meanwhile, many people outside the United States have a hard time understanding just why America has been so slow to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. FRANCE 24's foreign affairs editor Douglas Herbert talks us through the US strategy to fight the virus and how face masks have become a political symbol in the country.

We also see how the surge in Covid-19 cases is affecting every part of the political race. Our Washington correspondents Fanny Allard, Matthieu Mabin and Kethevane Gorjestani tell us more about the difficulties of campaigning during a pandemic.

Finally, for its most unfortunate victims, the coronavirus is truly a question of life or death. But for those who end up in hospital, it's also a financial issue, and in America, that all depends on what health insurance you have. The US government has stepped in with an aid package for those without cover. But the insurance industry says treatment for Covid-19 patients could top $500 billion and it's asking Congress to dig deeper. FRANCE 24 takes a closer look.

