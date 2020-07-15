Concern over Covid-19 risk for Mexican farm workers in Canada

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez

According to official figures, at least three Mexican workers who came for the traditional harvesting season in Canada have died of Covid-19, while hundreds of others have contracted the coronavirus in recent weeks from agricultural businesses. Canada hosts some 60,000 foreign seasonal workers each year. The minister of employment has addressed a letter to the Mexican government, promising severe sanctions for farmers who put the health of their workers at risk. But workers' rights associations are demanding more transparency. Our Canada correspondents report.