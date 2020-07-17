Could women voters take the election from Trump?

THE 51 PERCENT © FRANCE 24

By: Annette Young Follow | Camille PAUVAREL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Aline BOTTIN

Will American women swing the vote either way in the presidential election? Annette Young talks to Lauren Leader, the CEO of All In Together, an American NGO that encourages women to participate in political life. Also, despite raised eyebrows from some locals, we meet the female activists who are taking part in protests demanding jobs in southern Tunisia. And until July 1965, a married Frenchwoman was not allowed to open a bank account without her husband's permission. We take a look back at how radical it was then to think women should be able to control their own finances.