Can Trump overcome Covid-19 crisis to win November vote?

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24

In this week's show we take a look at Donald Trump's chances of being re-elected in November. As the US struggles to limit the spread of the coronavirus, and millions more Americans claim unemployment benefits, polls suggest that Joe Biden will oust Trump from the White House. We explore the US president's arguments for staying in office, see if those who voted for him four years ago will do so again and break down the campaign strategy with our in-house expert Douglas Herbert.