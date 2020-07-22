The Debate

Militarization of US democracy? Trump deploys federal agents to Portland protests

By: François PICARD Follow | Charles WENTE

Why has Donald Trump deployed federal agents in camouflage – many unidentified – to the streets of Portland, Oregon? The Department of Homeland Security overruled objections from local authorities, insisting that the forces were there to quell "lawlessness". François Picard's panel argues over the legality and the motives of the US president's move in an election year. How will this deployment of force play with voters in November? Is Trump putting US democracy to the test?

