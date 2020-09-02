Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#Lebanon
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Inside the Americas

Covid-19 in Colombia: Health workers feel the strain

Issued on:

INSIDE THE AMERICAS
INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24
By: Sanam SHANTYAEI Follow | Stéphane BERNSTEIN | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO
14 min

Coronavirus cases in Colombia surpassed 600,000 on Sunday. Despite the spike in numbers, a five-month-long lockdown came to an end earlier this week, with a month-long "selective" quarantine being put in place. In the capital, Bogota, though, intensive care units are reaching their limits. Our correspondents Pascale Mariani and Simone Bruno report on the challenges faced by the country's healthcare professionals.

Advertising

Meanwhile, in Bolivia, social media sites are inundated with messages from desperate families looking for plasma donations for Covid-19 patients. The use of plasma transfusions is one of the ways the country's authorities are treating those infected with the virus. However, across the globe, some experts have questioned the effectiveness of this treatment. Mery Vaca has the story.

Finally, last week Peru extended its national emergency until September 30, while prolonging a lockdown in some areas. But an unlikely hero may have come to the rescue. Scientists are hoping llamas can be an important figure in the fight against Covid-19. Over the past 10 years, the animals' antibodies have been used in both HIV and influenza research. Francisco Zacarias reports.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.