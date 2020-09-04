Los Angeles plagued by human trafficking and underage prostitution

By: Hayde ADAMS | Valérie DEFERT | Romain JANY

In the United States, a minor is exploited in the sex industry every two minutes, according to activists. Every year, a total of 150,000 young people, mostly girls who are US citizens, are forced by pimps to sell their bodies. The city of Los Angeles is a hub for prostitution. It's a lucrative "business": sex trafficking is the second most profitable criminal activity in the country, after drug trafficking. This report by our correspondents in California was filmed before the pandemic but sadly and unsurprisingly it remains fully relevant.