Inside the Americas

Unrest in the United States: The rise of self-styled vigilantes

By: Joanna COCKERELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Thomas WATERHOUSE | Aline BOTTIN
In this week's show, we look at the civil unrest that continues to grip many American cities. We bring you a report which looks at the rising number of pro-Trump and right-wing vigilante groups.

Next, our international affairs commentator Douglas Herbert gives us his take on the looming presidential election, as campaigning heats up ahead of the November poll. He explains why Donald Trump's promise to "protect" Americans from violence is the centerpiece of his re-election strategy.

Finally, we take a closer look at how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected film production in Hollywood and how some studios are introducing extra precautions to protect their crews. 

