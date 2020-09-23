Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#UN
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Perspective

'Democrats could, if elected in November, expand the size of the Supreme Court'

Issued on:

PERSPECTIVE
PERSPECTIVE © FRANCE 24
By: Eve IRVINE Follow
9 min

Donald Trump is expected to nominate his third judge for the Supreme Court on Saturday, following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump's pick could leave the nation's highest court more conservative-leaning for the foreseeable future as the job is for life. However, Jared Mondschein from the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney tells us that if the Democrats win November's elections, there are still actions they could take – including expanding the number of Supreme Court justices in a bid to redress the balance.

Advertising

>> Ginsburg's death sparks notorious divisions, exposes frailty of US judicial system

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.