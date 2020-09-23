'Democrats could, if elected in November, expand the size of the Supreme Court'

PERSPECTIVE

By: Eve IRVINE Follow 9 min

Donald Trump is expected to nominate his third judge for the Supreme Court on Saturday, following the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump's pick could leave the nation's highest court more conservative-leaning for the foreseeable future as the job is for life. However, Jared Mondschein from the United States Studies Centre at the University of Sydney tells us that if the Democrats win November's elections, there are still actions they could take – including expanding the number of Supreme Court justices in a bid to redress the balance.