Inside the Americas

Supreme Court vacancy: The latest twist in the US election

By: Olivia SALAZAR-WINSPEAR Follow | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Joanna COCKERELL | Sonia BARITELLO 15 min

The Supreme Court is the new political battleground in the United States, with the passing of feminist icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg opening up a seat at the country's highest judicial authority. In this special edition, we delve into the inner workings of that institution. We tell you how the Supreme Court works and take a closer look at two of the female nominees who could fill the crucial seat. Plus, we get analysis from author and journalist David A. Kaplan.