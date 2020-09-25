Where to from here for women's rights in America?

By: Fraser JACKSON | Annette Young Follow | Aline BOTTIN | Stéphanie CHEVAL 14 min

America has lost a feminist icon as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or Notorious RBG as she was often referred to, becomes the first American woman to lie in state in Washington DC. Now with the future direction of the US Supreme Court becoming an major issue in the presidential campaign, Annette Young talks to Professor Anne-Marie Goetz, a political scientist from New York University about where to from here for women's rights in America. Plus the Paris Philharmonic is running a conductor competition that aims to give women the same opportunities as their male counterparts.