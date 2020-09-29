US-Canada border closure puts sick Americans' lives in danger

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: François RIHOUAY | Gloria Henriquez 6 min

Since the spring, the border between the United States and Canada has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This closure impacts the lives of hundreds of thousands of American patients, who are used to buying medicine over on the Canadian side of the border, where it's much cheaper. Some Americans suffering from diabetes have even begun decreasing their food intake in order to ration their insulin supply. Our Canada correspondents report.