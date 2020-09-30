In the press

'Round 1: Mayhem': US press reacts to first presidential debate

By: Laurent BERSTECHER 7 min

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, September 30: We take a look at reactions in the American press following a chaotic first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. We then turn to Lebanon, where Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has reacted to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent criticism of Lebanese politicians. We also take a look at new animal welfare measures in France, before turning to a story about five foul-mouthed parrots that are being punished for insulting zoo visitors in the UK.