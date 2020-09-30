Undecided voters 'clear losers' from chaotic first US presidential debate

By: Stuart Norval Follow 8 min

The "clear loser" in the first US presidential debate was the ten percent or so of undecided US voters who tuned in hoping to see a reasonable discussion of the major issues. That's the view of Thomas Gift, lecturer in political science at UCL, London and founding director of the Centre on US Politics. He says the "constant bickering" in the first US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden obscured any substantive debate on policy. Gift joined us for Perspective.