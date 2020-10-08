Covid-19: Still no school for Mexican children

By: Laurence CUVILLIER | Matthieu COMIN

In Mexico, where the Covid-19 pandemic has already cost more than 82,000 lives, schools have been closed for several months. In order for pupils not to completely miss out on school, lessons can be watched on television and also online. But for millions of Mexican families, distance learning isn't an option. According to the OECD, some 30 percent of Mexican children have no internet access. Our correspondents Laurence Cuvillier and Matthieu Comin report from a rural community in Guerrero state.