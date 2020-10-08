In the press

'Pretty fly on a white guy': Insect steals buzz at VP debate

By: Alison SARGENT 7 min

IN THE PAPERS - Thursday, October 8, 2020: We look at reactions to the vice presidential debate, in which Mike Pence repeatedly interrupted Kamala Harris and was ultimately upstaged by a fly that landed in his hair. French papers examine the debate over a new law that would lengthen the amount of time women have to seek abortions. Plus: Alaska crowns its fattest bear and the Guardian warns straight women not to trust deep-voiced men.