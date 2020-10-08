Race to the White House: The impact of social media on US elections

INSIDE THE AMERICAS © FRANCE 24

By: Genie GODULA Follow | Joanna COCKERELL | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Aline BOTTIN 14 min

Social media is everywhere these days. We take an in-depth look at just what kind of effect this growing online influence could have on voters in the US presidential election. What have the candidates, intelligence agencies and troll farms learnt since 2016 and what's changed this time around? We find out more and also speak to political analyst Caitlin Chin. Meanwhile, with Covid-19 forcing more and more campaigners to stay home, social networks are overflowing with influencers. We take a closer look at their impact on the US political landscape.