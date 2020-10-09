Chile’s half-blinded revolution: Meeting those injured in crackdown on protests

Reporters © France 24

By: Paul CABANIS | Ingrid PIPONIOT 19 min

October 25 is shaping up to be a historic day for Chile. Voters are due to take part in a referendum on amending the Pinochet-era constitution. The vote is the culmination of a year of protests, to which the government responded with a violent crackdown. Some 31 people were killed and thousands were injured – including 468 who lost an eye, mostly to rubber bullets fired by the police or military. These injured protesters have become the martyrs of the Chilean revolution. Our reporters went to meet them and gauge the anger of the young generation.