In Ecuador's capital Quito, Covid-19 brigades aim to test poorer residents

FOCUS © FRANCE 24

By: Wassim Cornet | Thomas NICOLON 6 min

The state of emergency imposed on Ecuador in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic was lifted on September 12, in a bid to boost a hard-hit economy. But the number of new daily Covid-19 cases remains high. The country's health ministry has set up mobile testing brigades to ensure that the less fortunate can be tested. Some 1,000 people are now tested each week. Despite the end of restrictions on movement, the capital Quito remains severely impacted by the deadly spring and summer. FRANCE 24's Thomas Nicolon reports.