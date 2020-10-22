LIVE

Trump and Biden go head-to-head in final presidential debate, mute button at the ready

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. © Jim Watson/Saul Loeb, AFP

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

US President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in the fight for the White House. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.