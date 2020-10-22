 Skip to main content
Trump and Biden go head-to-head in final presidential debate, mute button at the ready

US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. © Jim Watson/Saul Loeb, AFP
US President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in the fight for the White House. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.

  • The second and final televised debate between Trump and Biden is set to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, beginning at 9 pm EDT on Thursday, October 22 (1 am GMT on Friday). It will be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker.
  • The debate comes after a previous scheduled debate was cancelled last week, following Trump’s infection with Covid-19 and refusal to participate in a virtual format. The president and former vice president instead held competing town halls.
  • Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is ahead of Trump in national polls, with an 8-point lead in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters – slightly larger than heading into the first debate on September 29.
  • The debate will introduce a new feature – a mute button – following the chaos of the first debate, which saw Trump repeatedly interrupt and talk over Biden and the moderator. Trump has called the new rules “very unfair”.
  • Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.

