Trump and Biden go head-to-head in final presidential debate, mute button at the ready
US President Donald Trump squares off against Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Thursday in what promises to be a bruising final debate with less than two weeks left in the fight for the White House. Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.
- The second and final televised debate between Trump and Biden is set to take place at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, beginning at 9 pm EDT on Thursday, October 22 (1 am GMT on Friday). It will be moderated by NBC News’ Kristen Welker.
- The debate comes after a previous scheduled debate was cancelled last week, following Trump’s infection with Covid-19 and refusal to participate in a virtual format. The president and former vice president instead held competing town halls.
- Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, is ahead of Trump in national polls, with an 8-point lead in the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey of likely voters – slightly larger than heading into the first debate on September 29.
- The debate will introduce a new feature – a mute button – following the chaos of the first debate, which saw Trump repeatedly interrupt and talk over Biden and the moderator. Trump has called the new rules “very unfair”.
- Follow FRANCE 24’s live blog below, starting at 9 pm EDT/1 am GMT, for the latest updates and analysis.
