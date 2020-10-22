US intelligence says Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election

File photo: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe arrives to a closed-door briefing on election security at the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia,” Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference.

“We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage president Trump.”

