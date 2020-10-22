 Skip to main content
Live
#Coronavirus
#SamuelPaty
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

US intelligence says Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election

Issued on:

File photo: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe arrives to a closed-door briefing on election security at the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC.
File photo: Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe arrives to a closed-door briefing on election security at the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on September 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. © Drew Angerer, AFP
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said on Wednesday that Russia and Iran have both tried to interfere with the 2020 presidential election.

Advertising

“We have confirmed that some voter registration information has been obtained by Iran, and separately, by Russia,” Ratcliffe said during a hastily arranged news conference.

“We have already seen Iran sending spoofed emails designed to intimidate voters, incite social unrest and damage president Trump.”

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.