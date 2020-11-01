Canadian police arrest man after multiple victims in stabbing attack

Canadian police have not revealed the motives of a suspect who committed multiple stabbings in Quebec on October 31 2020.

Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.

They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital in Quebec.

Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.”

Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

***ATTENTION*** | Peu avant 1h du matin, le SPVQ a arrêté un suspect | Nous demandons toujours aux citoyens de la ville de Québec de rester à l’intérieur, les portes verrouillées car une enquête est toujours en cours. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020

"Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ (Quebec city police force) arrested a suspect," the force said on Twitter, asking residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."

The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.

Police asked area residents to remain indoors as their investigation was ongoing.

There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)

