Canadian police arrest man after multiple victims in stabbing attack
Issued on:
Police in Quebec City early Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of killing two people and injuring five others in a stabbing rampage near the provincial legislature on Halloween.
They say a man in his mid-20s has been arrested in connection with the Halloween night attacks and taken to a hospital in Quebec.
Police had earlier warned residents to remain indoors as they hunted for a man dressed in medieval clothing and armed with a bladed weapon who had left “multiple victims.”
Spokesman Etienne Doyon said police were first notified of the stabbings near the National Assembly shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
***ATTENTION*** | Peu avant 1h du matin, le SPVQ a arrêté un suspect | Nous demandons toujours aux citoyens de la ville de Québec de rester à l’intérieur, les portes verrouillées car une enquête est toujours en cours.— Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020
"Shortly before 1 am, the SPVQ (Quebec city police force) arrested a suspect," the force said on Twitter, asking residents of the city to "stay inside with the doors locked" because an "investigation is still ongoing."
The five injured victims were taken to a hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger.
Police asked area residents to remain indoors as their investigation was ongoing.
There’s no word on a possible motive for the attacks.
(FRANCE 24 with AP, AFP)
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe