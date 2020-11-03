Live: Voting starts in the US presidential election 2020

A poll worker prepares to give a voter a sticker during the first hour of voting in New York at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. © AP - Mary Altaffer

Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow 2 min

Americans head to the polls today to make their choice between Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden. They will be selecting a leader to steer a nation battered by a surging pandemic that has killed more than 231,000 people and cost millions their jobs.