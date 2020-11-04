 Skip to main content
Live
#US Presidential Election
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Twitter, Facebook flag Trump posts alleging election theft

Issued on:

Both Twitter and Facebook have flagged US President Donald Trump's posts about the 2020 US election.
Both Twitter and Facebook have flagged US President Donald Trump's posts about the 2020 US election. © Thomas White, Reuters
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

Twitter Inc and Facebook Inc early Wednesday flagged President Donald Trump's comments on the U.S. presidential election, which remained too close to call.

Advertising

Twitter said a Trump tweet alleging an effort to steal the election was potentially misleading.

Facebook also flagged a Trump post which said: "We are up BIG." The social media company said "final results may be different from initial vote counts as ballot counting will continue for days or weeks.”

"We placed a warning on a Tweet from @realDonaldTrump for making a potentially misleading claim about an election," Twitter said early Wednesday. Trump said without evidence that "they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it.”

In a separate post, Trump said he would make a statement and added: "A big WIN!" Facebook said "votes are still being counted. The winner of the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election has not been projected.”

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.