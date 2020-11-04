What next? Americans wake up to election uncertainty

The day after the US election a winner is yet to be declared.

Voting may be over, but the outcome of the US presidential election is far from clear. Here in Chicago, as across the country, many woke up after a late night watching the results to a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the nation.

"My wife had to force me to go to bed at a certain point. And at a certain point it became clear we wouldn't get an answer tonight so I just had to call it quits and just go to bed," IT director Ken told FRANCE 24.

"That's why I'm on a run, I need to get the stress out," said Jenny, a marketing analyst. "I think everyone's just pretty divided, similarly to the last election so... Just still processing my thoughts and trying to go on a run to just clear my head."

The results of the election might not be known for days and some fear the impact a drawn out vote count could have on a divided nation.

"I don't know. The chances are a good riot, one way or another," said construction worker John on his way to work early Wednesday morning.

"To be honest I have a pretty good feeling they waited until this moment instead of telling everyone [the results] at midnight because there'd be riots going on."

But others are happy to just wait and see.

"I'd rather them get it right than come out with the wrong result right away," said Joe as he prepared to open up the bar and restaurant he manages in downtown Chicago. "So they got time."

