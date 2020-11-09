As Georgia vote count drags on, tense standoff highlights America's deep divide

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Atlanta, Georgia, as the vote count continues in the Peech State.

Joe Biden, the US president-elect, has called for unity between Americans following four uniquely turbulent years under President Donald Trump and a deeply divisive election campaign.

The Republican incumbent has refused to concede and has accused his Democratic challenger, without evidence, of "stealing" the vote in key battleground states, like Georgia, where a recount is underway.

FRANCE 24 reports from downtown Atlanta, Georgia's largest city, where an angry face-off between rival supporters — some of them armed — highlights the depth of the divide between Democrats and Trump loyalists who refuse to accept his defeat.

