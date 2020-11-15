Trump, in a tweet, says Biden ‘won’ but asserts false poll rigging claim

File photo of the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump displayed on a mobile phone on August 10, 2020.

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the November 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged.

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Trump had yet to officially concede the 2020 US presidential election to Biden who as called as the winner November 7 after enough states results came in to hand the former Democratic vice president victory.

The latest tallies gave Biden a solid final win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump's 232. Two hundred seventy votes are required for election.

The 306 votes was equal to Trump's tally in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which at the time he called a "landslide".

The US president has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republican have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak.

