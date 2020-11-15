Skip to main content
Live
#Ethiopia
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Trump, in a tweet, says Biden ‘won’ but asserts false poll rigging claim

Issued on:

File photo of the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump displayed on a mobile phone on August 10, 2020.
File photo of the Twitter account of US President Donald Trump displayed on a mobile phone on August 10, 2020. © Olivier Douliery, AFP
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
2 min

President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to publicly acknowledge for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the November 3 US presidential election, but reiterated his false claims that the vote was rigged. 

Advertising

"He won because the Election was Rigged," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Trump had yet to officially concede the 2020 US presidential election to Biden who as called as the winner November 7 after enough states results came in to hand the former Democratic vice president victory.

The latest tallies gave Biden a solid final win in the state-by-state Electoral College that decides the presidency, with 306 votes against Trump's 232. Two hundred seventy votes are required for election.

The 306 votes was equal to Trump's tally in his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton, which at the time he called a "landslide".

The US president has also stalled the government's normal process of preparing for a new presidential administration, which both Democrats and some Republican have said has serious national security implications.

Trump's campaign team and Republicans have also sought to press their case in court in key battleground states, but have been widely rejected.

Meanwhile, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have moved forward with their transition efforts, including briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

 

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.