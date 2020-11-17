Skip to main content
Live
#Ethiopia
#Coronavirus
France
Africa
US presidential elections
Culture
Fight the Fake

Trump asked for options for attacking Iran last week, according to US official

Issued on:

U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump walks down the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2020. REUTERS - CARLOS BARRIA
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

President Donald Trump asked for options on attacking Iran's main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, a U.S. official said on Monday.

Advertising

Trump made the request during a meeting on Thursday with his top national security aides, including Vice President Mike Pence, his new acting defense secretary Christopher Miller, and General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the official said.

The official confirmed the account of the meeting in The New York Times, which reported that the advisers persuaded Trump not to go ahead with a strike because of the risk of a broader conflict.

"He asked for options. They gave him the scenarios and he ultimately decided not to go forward," the official said.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.