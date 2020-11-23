President Trump authorises his government to begin transition to President-elect Joe Biden

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as his motorcade leaves the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, U.S., November 22, 2020.

President Donald Trump said Monday he no longer opposes government aid for Joe Biden's transition team in his closest statement yet to finally conceding he lost the US election.

Trump's tweet that the General Services Administration should "do what needs to be done" came after the agency's head Emily Murphy said she was releasing the long-delayed assistance.

Biden hailed the step as allowing for a 'smooth and peaceful transfer of power'.

Trump has spent the last three weeks since the November 3 election claiming without any evidence that Biden's convincing victory was the result of fraud. Murphy, who denies acting under political pressure, has refused until now to release the standard package of aid that her agency manages to Biden's incoming team.

