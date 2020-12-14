Trump announces Attorney General Barr will leave his job 'just before Christmas'

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General William Barr delivers remarks at the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Criminal Coordination Conference at the Securities and Exchange Commission building in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said Attorney General Bill Barr, who contradicted his claims that the November 3 election was marred by fraud, would leave office after doing an "outstanding job."

"Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House," Trump tweeted. "Our relationship has been a very good one... Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."

Trump said that Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen will become acting attorney general.

Barr, in a letter to Trump, said he would leave his post on Dec. 23.

The letter came shortly after Barr had briefed the president about the Justice Department's review into the Trump campaign's allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. In it, Barr pledged the allegations "would continue to be pursued."

In the letter, Barr also praised what he called Trump's historic record, saying he had helped boost the economy, strengthen the military and curb illegal immigration.

Barr's fate in the waning days of the Trump administration had been in question since he said last week that a Justice Department investigation had found no sign of major fraud in the November election, contradicting Trump's false claims.

Trump's legal team had accused Barr of failing to conduct a proper inquiry.

