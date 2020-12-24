Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#United Kingdom
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

Trump pardons key 2016 campaign allies in fresh round of clemencies

Issued on:

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020. © Tom Brenner, Reuters
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
1 min

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Advertising

Manafort, Stone and Kushner were among 29 people Trump pardoned on Wednesday. The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

(FRANCE 24 with REUTERS and AP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.