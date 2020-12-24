Trump pardons key 2016 campaign allies in fresh round of clemencies

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., December 23, 2020.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued full pardons to his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, associate Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, a real estate developer and the father of Trump's son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner.

Manafort, Stone and Kushner were among 29 people Trump pardoned on Wednesday. The actions bring to 49 the number of people who Trump in the last two days has granted clemency either through pardons or sentence commutations.

Manafort was convicted as part of the special counsel probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Trump had earlier commuted the criminal sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers.

