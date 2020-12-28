Skip to main content
Live
#Covid-19
#Brexit
France
Africa
Culture
Shows
Fight the Fake
Coronavirus notice • View the recommendations and information for travellers issued by the French Government

US security agencies 'damaged' and 'hollowed out' under Trump, says Biden

Issued on:

President-elect Joe Biden is briefed by expert members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams at the Queen Theater on December 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware.
President-elect Joe Biden is briefed by expert members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams at the Queen Theater on December 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. AFP - Mark Makela
Text by: NEWS WIRES
1 min

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that many national security agencies had been damaged and "hollowed out," reiterating that his transition team was not getting the information it needed, including from the Pentagon. 

Advertising

"We encountered obstruction from the political leadership of that department (Pentagon). And the truth is many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage," Biden said.

(REUTERS)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Take international news everywhere with you! Download the France 24 app

google-play-badge_EN
Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.