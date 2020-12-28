US security agencies 'damaged' and 'hollowed out' under Trump, says Biden

President-elect Joe Biden is briefed by expert members of his national security and foreign policy agency review teams at the Queen Theater on December 28, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. AFP - Mark Makela

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said on Monday that many national security agencies had been damaged and "hollowed out," reiterating that his transition team was not getting the information it needed, including from the Pentagon.